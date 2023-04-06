HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former state representative Ty Cullen has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for accepting bribes.

Cullen pleaded guilty last year to honest services wire fraud for accepting $30,000 in cash in exchange for pushing legislation that helped Honolulu businessman Milton Choy.

His sentence is considerably less than the 40 months J. Kalani English got. He was also sentenced for taking bribes from Choy.

Federal prosecutors said that it’s because Cullen provided information to help with an ongoing investigation.

Kenneth Sorenson, Assistant U.S. Attorney weighed in on the sentencing.

“We did have substantial cooperation from Mr. Cullen which resulted in assisting an investigation that we’re doing,” explained Sorenson.

Ty Cullen, a former State Representative, spoke on his own behalf.

“I apologize to the people of Hawaiʻi and will work my life making this wrong right. Thank you,” said Cullen.

Prosecutors asked the judge to give Cullen a lighter sentence because he cooperated.

Some legal experts said it’s a sign that there could be other lawmakers implicated in the bribery scheme.