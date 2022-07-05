HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former state lawmaker, J. Kalani English, was sentenced to 40 months and three years probation for his role in wire fraud.

English pleaded guilty to Honest Services Wire Fraud in February, and told the judge that he accepted bribes of cash and other gifts. In exchange, legislation was drafted on cesspool and wastewater policy to help a businessman, referred to in court documents as Person A, who sources have identified as Milton Choy.

Court records say that included Choy handing English $5,000 while in a car. FBI agents then stopped them and records say English tried to hide the money under the floor mat.

Lawmakers are also supposed to report any gifts valued at more than $200. When asked why he didn’t report the gifts from Person A, English said, “This didn’t come in to my office, so it wasn’t on the list.”

“The House of Representatives does not condone the actions taken by the former legislators. I hope this serves as a message to everyone in government that there can be no tolerance for unethical conduct,” said House Speaker Scott Saiki, in response to English’s sentencing today.

Ty Cullen, who also pleaded guilty to the same charge, is expected to be sentenced in October.

Choy, the businessman who allegedly benefitted from the scheme will also likely face federal charges, according to his attorney.