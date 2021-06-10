Former Kauai woman resentenced for 1997 kidnapping and murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Kauai resident Monica Alves, also known as Monica Peralto, was resentenced on Thursday, June 10, for her role in the 1997 kidnapping and murder of Kimberly Washington-Cohen.

Alves, 54, was sentenced to serve a 20-year term for kidnapping, consecutive to a life term and with the possibility of parole, and for second-degree murder.

In 1998, Alves and her ex-husband Mitchell Peralto were convicted after they kidnapped and murdered Washington-Cohen, leaving her to die near Nounou Road in Wailua. Alves was originally sentenced to serve consecutive terms life without the possibility of parole for murder, and life with the possibility of parole for kidnapping.

There have been more than 20 years of appeals and post-conviction proceedings since then, including a resentencing in 2004 after a provision of the original sentence was deemed improper.

“I want to thank the many staff in our office who have worked for the past 24 years to achieve justice for the family of Kimberly Washington-Cohen,” said Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar. “Our thoughts remain with her and her ‘ohana.”