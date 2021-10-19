Kauai man who killed landlord after being evicted is sentenced to life without parole

LIHUE, Kauai (KHON2) — A 65-year-old man has been sentenced to a life term of imprisonment without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of killing his landlord in 2018.

On Monday, Oct. 18, the judge agreed with the jury’s finding that Peter Grewer’s crime was “heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity.”

Grewer, formerly of Ōmao, was found guilty in May 2021 for second-degree murder after a month-long jury trial. It was revealed in court that Joellen Hartman, a retired schoolteacher, was found dead with 17 stab wounds shortly after she evicted Grewer from a rental that he was occupying on her property on June 19, 2018. Hartman was found in her wheelchair inside of her locked Ōmao home on Pune’e Road.

After police searched Grewer’s rental unit, officers found shorts stained with Hartman’s blood, as well as the keys to her home and vehicle. Police also witnessed fresh scratches on Grewer’s chest; his DNA was later found on Hartman’s fingernails and fingertips.

“Justice was served in this case. Deputies Torigoe and Arakawa were diligent in navigating a jury trial in the midst of the pandemic. Our community should rest easier knowing that this dangerous individual will never walk the streets again,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like.