Former Kauai JROTC instructor charged with sexual exploitation of former student

HONOLUU (KHON2) — A former Waimea High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) instructor has been charged with sexual exploitation of two former students.

The 65-year-old man, identified as Victor Aguilar of Kalaheo, was arrested following a grand jury indictment.

Aguilar was indicted on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 for the purpose of producing child pornography.

According to the office of US Attorney for Hawaii, photographs and videos recovered from Aguilar’s work–issued laptop and portable hard drive contained videos of sexual exploitation of students and former students that appear to date back to 2009. Images that looked to be pulled from social media were also found.

One of the victims, who was under the age of 18 at the time, alleges that he sexually exploited the minor victim in his home, in his vehicle and at the high school at which he worked.

If indicted and convicted, the US Attorney’s office says Aguilar could face a mandatory minimum of 15 years imprisonment and a statutory maximum of 30 years’ imprisonment on each count.

“Our main focus is the victims of these heinous crimes,” says Special Agent in Charge of HSI Honolulu John F. Tobon. “Prosecuting predators hopefully brings some comfort to those victimized and to the community in general.”

The State of Hawaii Department of Education’s Kauai District is working to identify individuals whose images were stored on Aguilar’s devices or who otherwise may have been affected.

If you believe you or anyone else may have been affected, you may contact David Dooley, Equity Specialist, at 379-5299, or at 3060 Eiwa Street, Room 305, Lihue, Hawaii 96766.