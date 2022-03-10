HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former federal worker on Kauai has been indicted for racking up more than $17,000 in unauthorized charges on his government credit card.

A federal indictment says it happened over a span of six months in 2017. Authorities allege Scott Poland used his Department of the Interior work card for frequent purchases at big box and hardware stores, also to pay utility and self-storage bills. Some of the costliest expenses were for car repairs and buying fabric.

There were 43 expenses in all, which led to a 43-count indictment for “theft of government money and property.”

We have reached out to the federal public defender assigned to his case and have not yet heard back.