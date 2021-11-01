Former Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun to change plea in federal court

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Former Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun wants to change his plea.

He will be in federal court via video on Nov. 10.

Court documents did not indicate what the plea will be changed to.

He previously plead not guilty to drug and firearms charges in a 2020 indictment.

The jury selection that was going to start in the spring will not be happening.

Prosecutors describe Brun as the leader of a crime ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine.

Investigators say he also has ties to the Samoan prison gang USO which stands for United Samoan Organization.

Two other co-defendants of Brun’s have previously changed their not guilty pleas to guilty with sentencing still pending.