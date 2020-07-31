Former Kamehameha Schools teacher sentenced to 5 years in prison for secretly filming students

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A former Kamehameha Schools teacher was sentenced to 5 years in prison for secretly videotaping his students.

Prosecutors say it happened in 2013 during overnight stays in Gabriel Alisna’s apartment.

Evidence presented in court showed the cameras were disguised as clothes hooks, with a least one of them placed in the shower.

An attorney for the victims says Alisna regularly allowed students to stay at his home to prepare for speech and debate events.

In 2018, Kamehameha agreed to pay five million dollars to the victims and their families.

