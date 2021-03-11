Former JROTC instructor indicted on sexual assault charge against former student

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 65-year-old man has been arrested and indicted on suspicion of sexually assaulting a former student.

The man, who the Kauai County prosecuting attorney’s office has identified as Victor Aguilar of Kalaheo, was arrested following a grand jury indictment. Aguilar is being charged with five counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree for his alleged involvement in the crime.

According to the Kauai Prosecuting Attorney, the case began with a State Department of Education (HIDOE) investigation involving alleged misuse of electronic devices issued to the former Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) instructor.

Detectives with the Kauai Police Department later obtained and executed search warrants for several HIDOE-issued electronic devices and a cellphone from Aguilar’s residence.

He was subsequently arrested.

Aguilar’s bail has been set at $1 million.

The Kauai Police Department investigation remains ongoing and individuals who have information relevant to the case are encouraged to contact Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300.