Former HPD officer sentenced for sex assault

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Honolulu police officer found guilty of fourth degree sex assault will spend 14 days in jail.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Kramer Aoki was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 13 with credit for time served.

He must also pay $230.

HPD says Aoki was discharged in 2015 with six years of service.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories