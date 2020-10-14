Former HPD officer sentenced for sex assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Honolulu police officer found guilty of fourth degree sex assault will spend 14 days in jail.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Kramer Aoki was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 13 with credit for time served.
He must also pay $230.
HPD says Aoki was discharged in 2015 with six years of service.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii residents face problems in pre-travel testing process
- Safe travels visitor profiles to tell hotels if they are exempt from quarantine
- State says extra security measures in place when tourism reopens
- Missing: Police need your help finding Douglas Mantei
- Waiehu man arrested after alleged stabbing on Maui