Former HPD officer sentenced 4 years after forcing a homeless man to lick a urinal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Honolulu police officer is sentenced to four years in federal prison for civil rights violations, according to court documents on Wednesday, July 15.

Federal prosecutors say that John Rabago was one of the officers who went into a bathroom on Sheridan Street back in January 2018 and came across a homeless man named Sam Ingall. There, court documents revealed that Rabago forced Ingall to lick a public urinal.

The other officer in the case, Reginald Ramones, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Rabago after agreeing to testify against his fellow officer. Ramones admitted in court that Rabago persuaded him not to tell federal authorities about the incident.

Rabago pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights, and one count of acting under the color of law to deprive the same individual of his civil rights.

John Rabago will serve 36 months for the first count, and 12 months for the second count. Both will run consecutively.

U.S. Attorney Kenji Price called Rabago’s actions “out-of-step” with the work of Honolulu officers.

“Prosecutions like these show that a uniform and a badge will not insulate those who violate the civil rights of others from the long arm of the law,” he said.

Rabago resigned from the Honolulu Police Department before his sentencing on Wednesday.

