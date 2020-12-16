HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha is headed to federal prison next spring, and he has to pay $250,000 to the city.

A default judgement was handed down in circuit on Tuesday, Dec. 15 on a lawsuit the city filed nearly a year ago to get back the hefty severance payment it gave to Kealoha in exchange for early retirement.

That’s back when Kealoha was still under federal investigation prior to his convictions and pleas in conspiracy, obstruction and fraud charges.

Kealoha never responded to the city’s legal motions.

“This is a paper judgment,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “It’s only as good as the paper it’s entered on. But this judgment can now be recorded in the Bureau of Conveyances, it could attach to any property Chief Kealoha may hold. As we know he may not have any property, but should there be property acquired in the future, it could jump up and attach for the next 10 years, and it could be renewed for another 10 years. It could also garnish any wages should he seek re-employment once he comes out of prison. You can’t garnish or grab retirement money under various laws, but it’s a step in the direction of trying to seek repayment, and this needed to be done to take the next steps.”

Kealoha and his estranged wife Katherine were sentenced last month.

Louis Kealoha was sentenced to seven years. Katherine Kealoha was sentenced to 13 years.

They must also back their victims hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution.