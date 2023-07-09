HONOLULU (KHON2) — After serving the public for 40 years as a former police chief, the Honolulu Police Department announced on Sunday that Chief Lee D. Donohue has passed away.

The current Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan provided the following statement:

On behalf of the officers and civilian employees of the HPD, I extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Donohue family. Chief Donohue was known as a cop’s cop and for being a strong, decisive leader. After serving the department for 40 years, he continued serving the public through many community organizations. We will miss him and are blessed to have had a very wonderful and passionate Chief.

An undated photo of former HPD Chief Lee D. Donohue.

According to HPD, Chief Donohue joined the force in 1964 and rose through the ranks to become Hawaii’s eighth chief of police in 1998. He served his time as chief until 2004.