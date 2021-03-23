Former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha delays going to prison so he can get vaccinated

FILE — Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha is 60 years old and not yet eligible for a vaccine in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Honolulu police chief convicted of conspiracy in a tangled corruption case doesn’t have to report to prison until June so that he can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Louis Kealoha was scheduled to surrender next month to begin serving a seven-year prison term.

A U.S. judge extended the date to June 1 after Kealoha’s lawyer said the ex-chief wants to be vaccinated before going to a correctional institution in Oregon.

Kealoha is 60 years old and not yet eligible for a vaccine in Hawaii.

Kealoha and his now-estranged wife, a former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor, were sentenced for using his position to frame a relative.

