Former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha begins prison sentence in Oregon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha is now an inmate at a federal prison in Oregon.

Kealoha began serving his seven-year sentence, after he was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction for his involvement in a scheme to frame his estranged wife’s uncle.

A judge allowed the former police chief to visit family and friends in Washington state in May before starting his prison sentence. He was also granted a delayed surrender date in March to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His wife, Katherine Kealoha, also took part in the crime. She is currently serving her 13-year sentence at a federal prison in Honolulu.

