Former Honolulu lieutenant in Kealoha corruption case asks to remain free during appeal

Derek Hahn, former HPD officer and co-defendant in the Kealoha conspiracy case, was sentenced to more than 3 years on Dec. 1, 2020.

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police lieutenant who is scheduled to begin serving a three-and-a-half year prison sentence next month in Hawaii’s biggest corruption case is asking a judge to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction.

Derek Wayne Hahn’s attorney said Wednesday that the appeal could take several years.

A jury convicted Hahn, another former police officer, a former Honolulu police chief and the ex-chief’s former prosecutor wife of conspiracy in a plot to frame a man.

Hahn’s motion says he is not likely to flee or pose a danger. A May 25 hearing is scheduled for the request.