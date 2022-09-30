Allison Elizabeth Kawamura (Courtesy: Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Hilo Medical Center nurse was arrested and charged on suspicion of prescription drug theft and felony drug possession offenses, including fentanyl, according to the Hawaii Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Officials reported that Allison Elizabeth Kawamura, 38 years old, was charged with two separate incidents that happened in April earlier this year at Hilo Medical Center.

Officials said she was charged with four felony offenses including:

Two counts of Prohibited Acts

Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree

Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree

Kawamura went to court on Friday, Sept. 30 at Hilo Circuit Court where her bail was set at $55,000.

Kawamura posted $55,000 in cash and was released from custody.