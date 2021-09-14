Former HI-SEAS crew member launching into historical space mission

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Geoscientist Sian Proctor, one of the original crew members of the University of Hawai’i Hawai’i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation program (HI-SEAS) on Mauna Loa is heading to space in the Space X Falcon 9 rocket on a five hour launch window beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EDT or 2:00 p.m. HST.

This launch is classified as the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth, Inspiration4.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The mission of this launch is for Inspiration4 to travel in a low Earth orbit on a multi-day journey. According to the mission website, the crew will conduct experiments while traveling weightless at more than 17,000 miles per hour.

Researchers will also collect environmental and biomedical data and biological samples form the four crew members, before, during and after the historic spaceflight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories