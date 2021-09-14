Former HI-SEAS crew member launching into historical space mission

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Geoscientist Sian Proctor, one of the original crew members of the University of Hawai’i Hawai’i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation program (HI-SEAS) on Mauna Loa is heading to space in the Space X Falcon 9 rocket on a five hour launch window beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EDT or 2:00 p.m. HST.

This launch is classified as the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth, Inspiration4.

The mission of this launch is for Inspiration4 to travel in a low Earth orbit on a multi-day journey. According to the mission website, the crew will conduct experiments while traveling weightless at more than 17,000 miles per hour.

Researchers will also collect environmental and biomedical data and biological samples form the four crew members, before, during and after the historic spaceflight.