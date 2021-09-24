Former head of IBEW Local 1260 wants federal indictment thrown out

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brian Ahakuelo, the former head of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1260, wants a federal indictment thrown out, alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

Ahakuelo was indicted two years ago for conspiracy, vote-rigging and embezzlement along with two relatives.

In a new “motion to dismiss the grand jury” indictment Ahakuelo alleges the “International” IBEW worked with local staff to tamper with union ballots then blame Ahakuelo.

The motion also accuses IRS agents of improper investigation techniques. Federal prosecutors’ response is due by mid-October.

