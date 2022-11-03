HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man that was arrested in connection with suspicion of murdering a former Hawaii woman in Washington has been charged, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Brandy Ebanez, a 34-year-old woman’s remains were found in the Columbia River in Washington by a fisherman.

Ebanez’s sister, Breeann, said she moved to Washington in 2013 and gave birth to two young daughters.

Kennewick Police said that 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen of Kennewick is in custody at the Multnomah County Jail.

Benton County Prosecutors Office issued an arrest warrant on Thursday, Nov. 3 for Jacobsen on the alleged crime of Murder in the second degree.

Jacobsen awaits to be extradited from Oregon to Washington.