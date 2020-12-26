Former Hawaii resident shares impacts from the explosion in Nashville

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was not the Christmas Day that Gavin Nevill expected in Nashville as an early morning explosion that authorities are calling “intentional” cast a dark shadow over the holiday on Friday, Dec. 25.

Nevill attended the University of Hawaii and even went on to work there. He and his wife are now raising their newborn in the suburbs of Nashville where some of his neighbors felt the early morning explosion.

“Groups like in our neighborhood and stuff people asked, like, ‘did you feel that earthquake?'” Nevill said. “Because this is before anyone really knew what really happened.”

Nevill lives about 15 minutes away from where the explosion occurred. He said, it has been a tough year with the virus and the community is still trying to recover from tornado damage they experienced back in the spring.

“Knowing that it was intentional, I mean, from what you can tell,” Nevill said. “So it’s, it’s sad. Especially because Nashville is such a vibrant, fun place.”

The investigation leading up to the explosion continued into the evening of Friday, Dec. 25. Nevill said, the area is popular for its nightlife among locals and visitors.

The community is finding ways to lend a hand to those who were affected by the explosion. Officials in Tennessee have not reported deaths connected to the incident.

Nevill said, “We’ve seen some GoFundMe already popping up for employees of these places because they have no idea when they’re going to open again, I mean, their building is gone.”

He said, this is another setback for a community that has already gone through a variety of losses this year from COVID-19 to natural disasters.

“The effects of the tornado from March, people still feel it you know, people are waiting for insurance money,” Nevill said. “The school right by our house is still pretty much abandoned.”