Former Hawaii resident is learning to walk again after tragic bike accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Christmas Eve 2021, a former Hawaii resident is thankful to be alive and at home for the holidays after a tragic accident on the mainland left him fighting for his life.

Erik Mueller was born and raised in Hawaii. Naturally, he loves being outdoors to soak in the beauty that is mother nature.

“It was going to be a few day trips, checking out Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon and doing like a whole scenic tour of the state,” Mueller said about his reunion bike ride with his long-time Hawaii friend, Sean.

On Sept. 13, the pair set out. They were having a blast, enjoying the fresh air, watching the sun go down when the unthinkable happened.

“The last thing I remember was about 7:45 at night, watching the sunset,” Mueller explained.

“And from what I’m told, you know, it was really dark. There’s no streetlights, and I didn’t break or anything and a cow walked onto the road, and I hit it at full speed.” Erik Mueller, born and raised in Hawaii

His friend Sean was riding his bike directly behind him.

“When I got knocked off the bike, he couldn’t avoid me and he ended up running over me with his bike,” Mueller continued about what happened.

Sean had minimal injuries and was able to call 911. When help arrived, Mueller was airlifted to the nearest hospital in critical condition. He broke over 30 bones.

“I sustained a lot of injuries from my face all the way down to my toes. I broke my nose, near the sinuses, shattered my cheekbone,” Mueller said about some of his injuries.

After months of recovering and fighting to walk again, Mueller took his first steps just in time for Christmas.

“We weren’t even sure I was going to be able to. So, considering all the injuries that I had, I’m very thankful that I’m at where I’m at right now,” he added.

Mueller said he is also thankful for his Hawaii ohana that has encouraged him to keep going.

“It’s really easy to think negative thoughts, but you have to snap out of it, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have so much family and friends. You know, being so supportive and giving so many kind words and encouragement that I don’t really feel like I’m just fighting for myself. I feel like I’m fighting for everybody else,” said Mueller.