Former Hawaii mother of three missing in California

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Hawaii resident and mother of three has been missing for a month. May “Maya” Millete was last seen on Friday, Jan. 8, in Chula Vista, California where she now lives.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said the past four weeks have been a nightmare.

“Her family is waiting for her her kids. They’re waiting for their mommy. My mom and my dad have been devastated. With all this… the heartache, heartbreak, I couldn’t even like look at them because they’re devastated,” said Drouaillet.

Drouaillet said, May’s family does not know what happened to her but insists she would never just leave her family. May was always in communication with her sister, according to Drouaillet.

“She loves out family. She loves her kids,” May’s sister said. “Friday January 8th, we didn’t get anything from her at all like [she’s] just the type of person [that’s] always online.”

Drouaillet said, it was unlike May to suddenly stop replying to calls, texts and messages.

May’s husband was home when family went to check on May at her Chula Vista home.

“He was saying, ‘Maybe she just went out for, you know, we have friends or to kind of blow off some steam,’ but they did have a big fight on Thursday night. So he didn’t seem like that worried,” Drouaillet said.

FOX 5 in San Diego –KHON2’s sister station — reported that although May’s husband, Larry Millete, was previously cooperative with investigators, Chula Vista Police said Larry has since stopped answering their questions and retained an attorney.

“Unfortunately, there are things we can’t share if it’s determined that Maya is a victim of crime then the case is even more important, so we don’t want to jeopardize or compromise the integrity of the investigation, but were doing everything we can and we need the community, the public’s help. Any information, any and all leads,” said Lt. Miriam Foxx with the Chula Vista Police Department.

According to Drouaillet, May and Larry met in Hawaii and got married in Kakaako. May is a graduate of Radford High School.

Drouaillet and her husband Richard hope the Hawaii community can help their family spread the word about May.

“Miracles do happen sometimes, you know, and we just got to keep that faith,” said Richard Drouaillet.

Search efforts have been unsuccessful so far. May’s family has even searched nearby hiking trails.

May’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to assist with the search efforts. To donate, click here.