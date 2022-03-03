HONOLULU (KHON2) — Efforts to aid Ukraine are ongoing and support is pouring in from around the globe.

There is even a former Oahu man who has been running supplies to the Ukraine/Hungary border for incoming refugees.

Brandon Yoshimura graduated from Kalaheo High School in 2005. He moved to Budapest in 2016 but continues to show the aloha spirit — even during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I mean, how, how can I help them? Well, what can I do? Can I go there? Can I get them out of there?” Brandon Yoshimura, Kalaheo High School graduate & humanitarian aid runner

Yoshimura spent time in Kyiv in 2021 and still has many friends in Ukraine. They have been reaching out for help since the Russian invasion.

“What I have been getting asked for are things like protective equipment, placeholders,” Yoshimura said. “First aid kits, night vision goggles, thermal goggles, things of that nature. These, these government shipments and NGO organizations aren’t getting out there fast enough, it’s just volunteers right now.”

Yoshimura has been renting a van and driving to the Hungarian border to deliver supplies to incoming refugees, as well as his contacts who go back into Ukraine. Olga Sousa, a Ukrainian American living on Oahu, said her friends back home severely need the aid due to empty store shelves.

“But there was a big line because they heard that there was supplies that were just brought in and the people were staying, waiting for them to be distributed,” Sousa said. “So this is the supplies coming from abroad, from people like Brandon.”

Yoshimura has raised over $15,000 through PayPal, but he said he is not asking for money or attention. He said the focus should be on the atrocities being committed and doing everything to stop them.

“I know that my friends who messaged me, they say that, ‘Thank you so much for what you’re doing. We’re fighting for our country and we will win.'” Olga Sousa, Ukrainian American/Hawaii resident

“Hawaii is just such a comfortable place to be away from, from conflict,” Yoshimura said. “It feels like it’s far away but this, this is so close to so many people where, where I’m at and it’s, it’s just a surreal feeling.”