HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A FedEx package from Malaysia containing nine Nepenthes species carnivorous plants was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists (CBPAS) in Honolulu.

Among the nine plants was a seed pod concealed in a foil wrapped bundle. Upon further examination of the shipment, CBP officials observed the roots of the plants wrapped in damp papertowels indicating an apparent intent and preparation for replanting.