Former Hawaii attorney general takes ‘first step’ toward suing Navy over Oahu water contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local and mainland lawyers are gathering claims from residents who allegedly were affected by the Navy’s water contamination crisis.

Former Hawaii attorney general Margery Bronster is spearheading the process and said it is the first step toward filing a lawsuit against the Navy.

Bronster said 14 claimants have come forward as of Wednesday, Jan. 19 and more are soon to come.

“If we want to sue the Navy, this is a first step that we have to do. So, if the Navy does not respond and does not compromise or deal with the claim at this initial level, they will face litigation.” Margery Bronster, Bronster Fujichaku Robbins Attorneys at Law partner

One claimant gave testimony on what she and her family have dealt with.

“Many times we went through, you know, being out of the shower and we feel like we’re, we’re high! We feel dizzy, and I’m scolding my children! ‘Why you putting too much Clorox in to wash the bathroom, for even a shower,'” she said.

“Going through COVID at this time, we know our government is spending so much of our federal dollars for advertisements and everything — if our water is contaminated, all of this is useless!” Client of Bronster Fujichaku Robbins Attorneys at Law

Active duty members are not able to submit claims through this process but non-military citizens and family of service members are eligible.

Kate Needham with the Armed Forces Housing Advocates said, a lawsuit against the Navy should only be filed if all other options have been exhausted.

“The length and the time of this situation is just incomprehensible. I can’t imagine not being in my home for almost two months, with no running water and the continuing medical issues for the humans and their pets, it’s traumatizing,” Needham said.

KHON2 reached out to the Navy for comment and has not heard back.

Click here to get in touch with Bronster Fujichaku Robbins Attorneys at Law and for more information on how to file a claim.