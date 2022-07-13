HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Honolulu police officer remains in custody after federal officials said he was charged on suspicion of multiple child sex offenses.

Court documents revealed that on Wednesday, Mason Jordan pleaded not guilty to his indictment.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the 31-year-old suspect is accused of sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking of a child and cyberstalking.

Jordan’s next court appearance is on Sept. 12.

He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the Federal Detention Center Honolulu.