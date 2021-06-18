Former City Managing Director Roy Amemiya receives target letter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former City Managing Director Roy Amemiya has received a target letter. Amemiya’s attorney said his client received the letter on Thursday, June 17.

In July 2020, Amemiya received a subject letter from the U.S. Department of Justice and had to testify before a federal grand jury.

In 2019, Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and City Corporation Counsel Donna Leong both went on paid leave after receiving target letters.

Others in the prosecutor’s office received subject letters. Federal subpoenas and a search warrant related to a rail investigation involved the City and rail authority staff in 2019.

