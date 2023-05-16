HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former city councilmember was arrested on Monday on suspicion of abuse of household or family member.

Ikaika Anderson was arrested Monday evening by Honolulu police and charged with Abuse Household Member, which is a misdemeanor.

Anderson’s attorney, Thomas Otake, said in a statement, “Ikaika’s arrest was based on a one-sided accusation of a misdemeanor offense. We will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Prosecutor’s Office to establish that no crime was committed. Ikaika has the utmost respect for the complainant and asks that the general public respect their privacy and withhold judgment as this process unfolds.”

According to police records, a woman reported the alleged abuse to a third party, who then reported it to police.

Anderson was a city councilmember before being nominated to head DHHL. Anderson withdrew his nomination after he was denied confirmation by the state senate for the position.

It is unclear whether Anderson was still in custody on Tuesday.