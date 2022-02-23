HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oswald Stender, a former Bishop Estate trustee who helped paved the way to make changes on how the estate operates, has died.

Stender was one of the five trustees when the scandal broke that the board was abusing its power in running Kamehameha Schools in the 1990s.

The investigations and an editorial known as Broken Trust highlighted the corruption within the board.

“His willingness to share with me and others what was going on in the boardroom is what made all the difference,” said Randall Roth, the co-author for Broken Trust.

“It really took somebody with a lot of courage to step up and say I’ll do what I need to do to make things right here,” added Roth.

All five trustees were forced to resign in 1999 and Kamehameha Schools reorganized their entire system.

Stender’s family said in a statement that he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.