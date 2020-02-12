Forget the box of chocolates, get a Valentine’s mochi box or bacon bouquet instead

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Forget the box of chocolates. How about a box of mochi for your Valentine this year?

“Sweet Revenge Honolulu” is a pop-up that is known for its pies that can be found at local Farmer’s Markets. However, this Valentine’s Day, owner Kathy Masunaga is filling your heart with these special mochi boxes.

Each box includes flavors like chocolate, pumpkin and peanut butter crunch, red velvet and chantilly chocolate crunch.

There’s also an option to add your choice of blueberry lilikoi or fresh strawberry with chocolate.

Each box will cost $15 and includes six assorted mochi with your order.

That’s not all! Sweet Revenge Honolulu is also continuing their annual tradition of offering candied-bacon bouquets.

To order a box of mochi or a bacon bouquet you can contact Masunaga, visit the Sweet Revenge Honolulu Instagram page or you can swing by their website.