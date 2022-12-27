KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Forever chemicals are just that, forever. According to the Centers for Disease Control, per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances [PFAS] do not breakdown in the environment, can move through soils and contaminate drinking water sources and bioaccumulate [build up] in fish and wildlife.

Hawai’i Department of Transportation announced that it is addressing PFAS found at Kahului Airport on Maui.

The discovery was in the soil around the vicinity of the airport in the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Pit. HDOT said that while the chemicals have been found in the groundwater the water is not a source for drinking water.

HDOT said it is taking steps to secure the chemicals like fencing off the area where soil sampling shows PFAS and submitting an interim remedial action plan to the Hawai’i Department of Health.

These forever chemicals are part of a substance known as aqueous film forming foam [AFFF] that is used by airport firefighters and was used in training at the airport prior to 2021.

HDOT has begun sampling soils in six locations around the state:

the OGG ARFF Training Pit the former ARFF Training Pit at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport the ARFF Training Pit at the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole two locations at the former ARFF Training Pits at the Hilo International Airport the former ARFF Training Pit at the Lihue Airport

HDOT claims that AFFF is a necessary chemical for firefighting at airports across Hawai’i. This is due the nature of fuel used to operate aircraft.

The installation of the orange fences is temporary in order to prevent contact with the contaminants.