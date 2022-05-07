HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ford Island control tower at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum reopens in May after being closed for decades.

The museum is auctioning off 120 tickets to be amongst the first to tour the tower on Sunday, May 29.

Ticket prices for the auction start at $100.

The deadline to submit a bid for a ticket is Sunday, May 15 at 9 p.m. Hawaii Time at the online auction webpage.

Museum officials said the tour includes an elevator ride to the top of the 15-story tower, a guided tour of the operations building, and the firehouse exhibit. The tower was under construction during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located at 319 Lexington Boulevard Honolulu , HI 96818. For more information call (808) 824-3505 or visit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum website.