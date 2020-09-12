Ford Island Control Tower soon to open to public

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s been 75 years since World War II came to an end.

And for the first time ever, you will have the opportunity to see the battlefield of the Pearl Harbor bombings from a never before seen view.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum partnered with U-Haul International to complete the restoration of the Ford Island Control Tower, a structure that has never been open to the public.

The orange and white tower is known around the world thanks to its history and many motion pictures.

But soon, you can admire it in real life.

Not only did the renovation fix the structural integrity of the tower.

But thanks to U-Haul, there is now a working elevator to get people to the top to view America’s aviation battlefield from above.

“Get that Freedom’s View from the upper control cab, see the entire Pearl Harbor expanse, see Hospital Point, see Battleship Row, understand where the ships were, see the Arizona, see the deck of the Missouri from up there,” says Elissa Lines, Executive Director of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

“This gives us a great viewpoint from where to share the story.”

The founder of U-Haul was a veteran himself and started the company in 1945 after getting out of the Navy.

“Our CEO and our company is very big about getting to where we need to go by knowing where we came from,” says Kaleo Alau, President of U-Haul Co. of Hawai’i.

“And the military is a huge part of that for our company. The war ended 75 years ago, our company started 75 years ago. That connection has always been there.”

It was hoped that the tower would be completed by the war’s commemoration on September 2nd, however the pandemic has pushed it back.

For more information, visit the website PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.