‘For the love of the birds, help us as we rebuild’: Maui organization asks for Valentine’s Day donations after burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The community has the chance to help the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) through a Valentine’s Day fundraiser after their facility was damaged.

Officials said the fundraiser is called ‘For the Love of the Birds,’ and people can donate online. In December 2021, MFBRP’s office and storage areas were broken into, and their equipment and gear were stolen.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“It breaks our hearts that these thieves would steal from a project like this and cost us precious funds that would have otherwise gone towards our ongoing conservation work,” said Dr. Hanna Mounce, research and management project coordinator for MFBRP.

Mounce estimated that it would cost a little over $4,000 to replace the stolen items and fix the damage. She said they need to raise approximately $2,022, and an anonymous donor will match that.

“For the love of the birds, help us as we rebuild after this heartbreak and carry out our mission of putting extinction in the past.” Dr. Hanna Mounce, research and management project coordinator for MFBRP

To donate online, go to the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

According to officials, these funds would replace locks and doors, enhance security, replace generators and more.