When the ‘Iolani Raiders marched their way to their 9th state title in school history, first as a division one team, they did it without their starting quarterback. Micah Ho’omanwanui broke his collarbone in the last regular season game of 2021 against Roosevelt High School. He did all he could during practices and on the sidelines during game, but he just wanted to be on the field.

“I helped the team out as much as I could at practice. We came out victorious but I definitely want to be a part of states this year,” Micah told Cover2’s Alan Hoshida, “I think what I learned from the sidelines was not to take anything for granted, things can happen in an instant, at a snap of a finger. I was rolling out for a pass and next thing you know I was on down on the ground with a broken collarbone, out for the season. Just live every moment, ball out, and do whatever you have to do to win.”

The senior was cleared to play shortly after his junior season and took all offseason to get better, participating in multiple camps over the summer. He’s rebounded nicely in ‘Iolani’s perfect 4-0, throwing for seven touchdowns with a 69% competition percentage.

Micah’s love for football came from his father, Melvin. He remembers his dad putting him in Pop Warner as a youngster.

“He started me from a young age. I was 5 playing flag, then at seven I was playing tackle already. I basically grew up playing football because of him. You know, without that man I wouldn’t be here honestly.”

In August of 2020, Melvin Ho’omanawanui passed away suddenly due to a heart attack. He was just 46-years-young.

“It was tough because without that man I wouldn’t be here today. He taught me the sport that I loved. Everything that I do is to honor him in a way. Sometimes I feel like I fail, sometimes I feel like I don’t.”

Every time Micah steps on the feel he finds peace, knowing his father is looking over him. His play is a way for him to honor his dad and all that he taught him about the game.

“Playing football out on the field with my friends, having fun, take my mind off a lot of things. Makes me much more relaxed. Play hard every down that’s what he preached to me at a young age. Just play to the best of my capabilities. Have fun out there,” Ho’omanawauni says, “I pray that I’m making him proud up there. Just live every moment because you never know what can happen the next day or the next thirty minutes, so just live every moment you can.”