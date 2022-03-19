HONOLULU(KHON2) — The Colt Brennan Football Clinic kicked off a two-day celebration of life early Saturday morning to honor the late University of Hawaii football player Colt Brennan.

It was a day filled with fun, football and friends, all the things UH Rainbow Warrior football legend Colt Brennan loved most.

Hundreds of keiki and volunteer coaches, including some very familiar faces, gathered at Washington Middle School Saturday morning for the Colt Brennan Football Clinic to honor number #15.

“I really feel great about coming here today to remember the greatest player at the University of Hawaii in the history of the whole school,” said former UH Warrior head football coach June Jones as he welcomed everyone to the clinic.

“Today’s about Colt. Just to hang out with the kids. That’s what its about — one of those days having fun — cause that’s what Colt did. He enjoyed playing the game, and to be out there with those kids and enjoy that time together is very important.” Marcus Mariota, NFL quarterback and MOTIV8 Foundation co-founder

Brennan’s family was also there. His father, Terry Brennan, was filled with gratitude.

“It’s a great honor to even be affiliated with it, for Colt to be affiliated with it,” Brennan said. “This is really where Colt started as a little kid. He loved being around stuff like this.”

The clinic, sponsored by Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii, organized by Rich Miano, gave roughly 200 kids from seven different Boys & Girls Clubs across the island an opportunity to brush up on their gridiron skills and learn from the best.

Including players like Brian Baldinger a former NFL lineman and host of Baldy’s Breakdown on the NFL network.

“Who knows what some of these kids become one day? Maybe they’re the next Colt Brennan,” Baldinger said. “You never know. An event like this, it can really touch a person and really light a fire.”

Inspiring youth and creating a positive atmosphere for kids to develop life skills through football is what Brennan was most passionate about. All those who knew him agreed the clinic was the perfect way to celebrate him.

Former UH Football wide receiver Chad Owens was also there volunteering his time.

“Colt, rest in paradise brother. We love you, we miss you and we can’t wait to continue to celebrate you.” Chad Owens, Former UH Football wide receiver

The Brennan ohana will be holding a Celebration of Life ceremony Sunday, March 20 at Waikiki Beach, fronting Duke’s Waikiki, between 8-10 a.m. There will be short ceremony honoring Brennan before a paddle out to spread his ashes in the ocean.

Anyone interested in donating toward The Colt Brennan Legacy Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation may visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/colt-fund for more information.

Funds go to causes Colt cared about, including UH Athletics and youth sports. They will also benefit organizations that provide mental health and additional assistance.

The Barefoot League and HiLife collaborated to design a Colt Brennan Tribute shirt. They can be purchased for $30 at hilifeclothing.com. Proceeds from t-shirt sales benefit The Colt Brennan Legacy Fund.