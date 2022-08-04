HONOLULU (KHON2) – With students back in the classroom and summer break officially over, keiki might be coming home hungry after a full day of learning.

Foodland has a list of five-ingredient meals that range from easy, to medium, to more difficult for those more experienced in the kitchen.

Their five-ingredient meals are also perfect to keep the price down so you can feed more people without breaking the bank.

An easy go-to dinner for a family of four is their Instant Pot Kalua Pig & Cabbage recipe. All you will need is 3 pounds of pork butt, 1 cup of water, 1 tablespoon of coarse Hawaiian salt, 1 tablespoon of liquid smoke and 1 green cabbage.

Recipe Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add cubed pork butt, red Hawaiian salt and liquid smoke. Mix and marinate for 30 minutes. In Instant Pot, add water and trivet. Then, add pork in a flat layer. Pressure cook on high for 75 minutes. Release pressure. Remove pork from Instant Pot, add to a bowl and shred with two forks. Taste and season with more Hawaiian salt if necessary. Add cabbage in Instant Pot on trivet (leave in liquid from cooking pork). Cook for 1 minute on high pressure, release pressure immediately. In a pan, combine pork and cooked cabbage, stir and heat as desired. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with lomi tomato and serve.

You can also make extra kalua pig and not mix it with cabbage to use for kalua pig tacos, omelets, quesadillas or even fried rice!

Another easy and fun five-ingredient meal you can do is Kalua Pork Chow Fun. You’ll need 1 package of kalua pork, 4 packages of chow fun noodles, 1 package of chop suey mix, 2 tablespoons of oyster sauce and 3 tablespoons of shoyu. You can also add 1 teaspoon of sesame oil or a neutral oil of your choice.

Recipe Instructions:

In a large cooking pan, heat neutral oil over medium-high heat. Add kalua pork and cook until pork softens. Add garlic salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add chow fun noodles, oyster sauce and shoyu. Gently toss together so both the kalua pork and noodles are coated. Continue to cook until noodles start to soften slightly. Add in the chop suey mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. If more flavor is desired, you can add another tablespoon of oyster sauce and/or shoyu. Add sesame oil and a pinch of pepper. Gently stir to combine. If you don’t enjoy the taste of sesame oil, you can it omit from the recipe. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with green onions and serve.

For more information about these recipes and more head to Foodland’s website.