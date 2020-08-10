Foodland Waipouli on Kauai closes Aug. 9

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Foodland Waipouli’s last day is Aug. 9.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Foodland did not renew its lease for that store which opened in 1980.

The Waipouli location was the company’s 28th location and 70 employees worked there.

Kauai residents can still go to Foodland Princeville.

The closure was announced to the public in June 2020.

Here’s a few photos from the store’s last day.

Latest Stories on KHON2