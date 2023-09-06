HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 74 years of business in the Kapalama area, Foodland will be closing its N. School Street location.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The local supermarket said the closure comes as a result of the expiration on the store’s lease.

While the lease will be up in 2024, Foodland announced its last day of business will actually be on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

“Closing a store we have operated for 74 years is not something we take lightly — especially

because of the impact it will have on our loyal customers and employees,” said Jenai S. Wall,

Foodland Chairman and CEO. “While we are saddened to exit this location, the ongoing parking

challenges and smaller store size make it difficult for us to serve our customers well.”

Foodland School Street open for business in Kapalama, Hawaii on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Foodland School Street open for business in Kapalama, Hawaii on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Foodland said it intends to offer all 48 employees at the School Street location job opportunities at its other supermarkets on Oahu.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Foodland stores located closest to the one on School Street are Foodland Dillingham,

Foodland Farms Ala Moana, and Foodland Market City.