HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you pick up your prescriptions at Foodland, then prepare for a change in April.

Foodland announced that by mid-April, it will be permanently closing all seven of its in-store pharmacies.

“While compressed margins and rising costs have led to increasing losses, we were concerned about the impact any closure would have on our many loyal pharmacy customers and employees,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.

The company said that they have entered into an agreement to confidentially transfer all prescriptions from Foodland pharmacies to Longs Drugs.

“We are grateful that our agreement with Longs Drugs will help ensure our customers’ access to

care will be uninterrupted,” Wall said.

No action will be required on the part of customers as Foodland pharmacy customer prescriptions will be automatically transferred to Longs.

The closing schedule for Foodland pharmacies varies on the location:

April 11: Foodland Waimea, Foodland Laie and Sack N Save Puainako

April 12: Foodland Kapolei

April 13: Foodland Kailua and Foodland Pukalani

April 14: Foodland Princeville

For 90 days after its closing, customers will be able to call their usual Foodland pharmacy.

Foodland said customers will be able to refill prescriptions at any Longs location of their choice.