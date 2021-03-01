Foodland partners with Lanakila Meals on Wheels to fight senior hunger

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland and Lanakila Meals on Wheels are joining forces this month to fight against senior hunger, as part of the annual March For Meals event.

Beginning March 5, Foodland will donate one meal for every poke bento purchased at all Foodland and Sack N Save locations. Each poke bento includes fried chicken, poke of choice and rice. The promotion ends March 31.

“COVID-19 exacerbated the food insecurity issues seniors face,” Lori Lau, Director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels, said in a news release on Monday, March 1. “We are thankful for partners like Foodland who support our community and have stepped forward to help us meet the needs of our kupuna.”

Lanakila Meals on Wheels has previously worked with Foodland’s Sullivan Family Kitchen to meet the rising need to feed more than 900 seniors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 157,800 additional meals were provided to lower income seniors who stayed home.

“Working with Lanakila Meals on Wheels over the past year, we have seen firsthand the important service the organization provides to our community, and we are proud to support their efforts to help our kupuna,” said Jenai S Wall, CEO of Foodland. “We think our customers will enjoy their Foodland poke bento more than ever knowing their purchase will also help feed a senior.”