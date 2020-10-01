Foodland is coming to Kahala

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A new Foodland is coming to the Kahala area this November.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The company announced it is opening a new grocery store concept called KAHALA MKT. by Foodland.

Along with everyday necessities and groceries, the store will feature a variety of chef-made grab-and-go snacks, sandwiches, poke, desserts and a create-your-own plate counter.

It will also include a full-service restaurant called Et Al.

KAHALA MKT. will be located at the new Kuono marketplace, it is being built right across the street from Kahala Mall and opens on Nov. 11.

Latest Stories on KHON2