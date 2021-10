HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland announced Thursday, it’s closing its Sack N Save store in Wailuku, Maui, on Nov. 28.

Foodland said sales at this store have not met expectations and they can no longer justify the cost of keeping it open.

The store opened in1994 and it has 60 employees who were offered positions at other Foodland stores on Maui. There are four other Sack N Save stores in Hawai’i.