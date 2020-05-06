Foodland gives 5% “Mahalo” discount to customers in celebration of 72nd anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this day in 1948, Hawaii’s first grocery store opened at the Market City Shopping Center on Oahu. As Foodland celebrates its 72nd anniversary, the company announced it would give customers a 5% discount on Friday, May 8 at all stores statewide as a way to say “Mahalo” for supporting the locally-owned grocery retailer through the years.

In addition, Foodland announces the launch of “Meals of Aloha,” a matching gifts program created in partnership with The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands to provide meals to those in need. Foodland invites customers to participate by donating their Maika’i points, My Rewards Certificates, cash or even their 5% discount (on May 8) to help. Thanks to grants by the Western Union Foundation and the Sullivan Family Foundation, customer donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $300,000 for all gifts combined. The goal is to provide 120,000 meals or more to residents over the next few months.

“As a local company doing business in Hawaii for more than 70 years, we have much to be thankful for,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “Through the good times and not-so-good times, store openings and closings, our customers have supported us and remained loyal, and we are extremely grateful. So this year on our anniversary, we want to say ‘Mahalo’ by giving them a 5% discount at our stores on Friday, May 8 which they can choose to keep or ‘pay forward’ to help those in need through our Meals of Aloha program,” added Wall.

Customers can continue to contribute to Meals of Aloha beyond May 8. Meals will be prepared by Foodland’s culinary team at its central kitchen, then made available for distribution each week by The Salvation Army. On the Neighbor Islands, those in need will receive Foodland gift certificates to purchase meals.

“On a regular basis, The Salvation Army provides approximately 2,500 meals a week in Hawaii. Since the COVID-19 crisis started, that need has now increased to 24,000 meals a week and continues to grow,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We are humbled and grateful that longtime partner Foodland generously responded to our call for help with a plan to provide more than 120,000 meals for our food outreach efforts in island communities across the state.”

There are many ways that customers can join the effort to help provide meals through Foodland and The Salvation Army’s “Meals of Aloha” program:

Make a donation at checkout:

· Make a donation using cash or credit card ($5 = one meal)

· May 8 only: Shop and donate your 5% Mahalo Discount

Donate your Maika’i points and My Rewards:

· Donate the Maika’i points earned on your purchases at checkout

· Donate your My Rewards Certificates at checkout, via the Foodland mobile app, or by mail

Donate online

· Make a donation through GoFundMe by going to foodland.com

· Make a donation before you checkout at Foodland To You (online grocery shopping)

Donations made at checkout on each island will be matched and designated to support those in need on that island.

“We have always been impressed with the generosity and thoughtfulness of our customers,” said Wall. “We are especially excited that every gift they make will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $300,000 for all gifts combined through the support of the Western Union Foundation and the Sullivan Family Foundation,” added Wall.

For more information about the “Meals of Aloha” program and how you can help, visit foodland.com. For more information about how to receive a meal, visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org or call The Salvation Army’s COVID-19 response line at (808) 440-1800.