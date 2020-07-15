Foodland Farms celebrates grand opening at Ka Makana Ali’i location

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Foodland Farms now welcomes the West Oahu community to their newest location.

Opening its doors at 10 a.m. on July 15, Foodland Farms Ka Makana Aliʻi is the newest destination for grocery shopping and a dining experience like no other.

Foodland Farms is located at The Grove at Ka Makana Ali’i.

Exclusive to Foodland Farms Ka Makana Ali‘i is Mahi ‘ai Table, a full-service restaurant and bar located right inside the store.

Mahi ‘ai Table

Mahi ‘ai Table is open for lunch and dinner daily, and also offers fast-casual breakfast on weekdays and brunch on weekends. Reservations are recommended. A maximum of four guests per dining party is allowed. Wellness checks, including touchless temperature reading, the wearing of masks until your initial order is delivered, and social distancing measures are required while dining in.

Latest Stories on KHON2