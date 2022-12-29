HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland will be discontinuing their meal stamp cards at the end of this year.

You can redeem your completed stamp card for a free meal, just be sure to redeem it by Jan. 31, 2023.

Foodland is transitioning to a new Makai rewards program that tracks customer points and provides rewards when you checkout.

250 points can get you a free deli meal and a thousand points can get you a $25 Foodland gift card.