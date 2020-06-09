Foodland closing one of two Kauai stores due to ‘big box retailers entering the market’

Locally-owned Foodland Super Market, Ltd., Hawaii’s oldest and largest grocery retailer, announced that it will not renew its lease for Foodland Waipouli on Kauai. The retailer plans to close the store on August 9, 2020.

“The decision to close this store after our lease expires at the end of July was a very difficult one,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “Foodland Waipouli has served Kauai’s east side community for 40 years, and we thought long and hard about the impact the closing would have on our loyal customers and dedicated employees. Nevertheless, the sadness of saying goodbye to this location is balanced by the reality that this store has been struggling financially for several years due to increased competition from big box retailers entering the market.”

Wall also noted that operating a store in an aging 40-year-old facility with increasing repair and maintenance costs was no longer sustainable, and unfortunately, renovating this store to the standards its customers deserve and expect today was cost prohibitive.

“We are grateful to our Foodland Waipouli customers, many of whom are like family to us, and thank them for faithfully shopping with us over the years,” said Wall. “We hope to find a new location on Kauai in the future, and until then, will continue to serve the island at Foodland Princeville.” Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO

Opened in 1980, the store was the company’s 28th location and currently has 70 employees. Foodland Princeville, Foodland’s only other store on the island, will continue to operate.