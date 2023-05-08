Ginger Scallion Ahi Tataki Poke served during the 75th anniversary celebration of Foodland Super Market on May, 2023. (Foodland Super Market)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland Super Market reached a new milestone and it’s celebrating with special anniversary products and promotions until the end of the year.

Foodland said May marked its 75th birthday so they’ll be having new food offerings and products, exclusive art from local artists and a community giving program for Hawaii nonprofits.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“My parents and maternal grandparents opened Hawaii’s first supermarket at Market City Shopping Center in Honolulu on May 6, 1948,” said Foodland Chairman and CEO, Jenai S. Wall. “Our 75th-anniversary celebration is our way of saying ‘mahalo, Hawai‘i,’ and we hope the community will enjoy all we have planned.”

Next time you shop at Foodland you may notice that even some of your favorite food and beverage brands will include a limited-edition Foodland 75th anniversary labels.

A product labeled with a limited edition Foodland anniversary label on May, 2023. (Foodland Super Market)

A product labeled with a limited edition Foodland anniversary label on May, 2023. (Foodland Super Market)

A product labeled with a limited edition Foodland anniversary label on May, 2023. (Foodland Super Market)

A product labeled with a limited edition Foodland anniversary label on May, 2023. (Foodland Super Market)

During the time of their anniversary deals, consumers will get to try out two new poke selections.

The first poke variety launch wil be Ginger Scallion Ahi Tataki Poke — the second one will be announced and launched later in the summer.

Ginger Scallion Ahi Tataki Poke served during the 75th-anniversary celebration of Foodland Super Market on May, 2023. (Foodland Super Market)

Foodland’s 75th-anniversary community program Together We Give: Honoring Our Founders’ Love for Hawaii will be supporting six Hawai‘i nonprofit organizations from June through August.

The program includes customer particaption at the cash register. Those with a Maika’i memberaship can donate up to $249 or 250 Maika‘i points — an equivalent of a $5 donation — to an organization of their choice.

You can also donate coins or round up the amount of your purchases and Foodland said they will match a portion of the donations.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The six organizations are Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawai‘i, Boys and Girls Club of Hawai‘i, Lanakila Pacific Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross of Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Food Bank.