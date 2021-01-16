Foodbank receives $40,000 from Kamehameha Schools’ Buy One, Feed One campaign

File – Kamehameha Schools Director of Leasing Haunani Fujimoto presents $40,000 check to Hawaii Foodbank CEO Ron Mizutani on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Hawaii Foodbank. (Aron Dote/Kamehameha Schools)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Foodbank received a $40,000 donation from Kamehameha Schools’ (KS) Buy One, Feed One (BOFO) Hawaii campaign on Saturday, Jan. 16.

KS Director of Leasing Haunani Fujimoto said, the BOFO campaign encourages Hawaii residents to purchase a meal for someone affected by the pandemic.

“BOFO Hawai‘i is a collective effort to share a meal with someone struggling during these tough times and give them hope that we will get through this together. Our donation to Hawai‘i Foodbank amplifies our efforts so that more of our kama‘āina can receive some much-needed kōkua.” Haunani Fujimoto, KS Director of Leasing

Nearly 250,000 Hawaii residents are struggling with hunger, including out-of-work parents, isolated kupuna and 25% of keiki, according to the Foodbank. CEO Ron Mizutani said, he is thankful for the generous contribution during these challenging times.

“Before the pandemic, 1 in 8 Hawai‘i residents were facing food insecurity. That number has grown by more than 50%—representing the fourth-highest percentage increase in the United States. Mahalo to Kamehameha Schools and to everyone who participated in BOFO Hawaii.” Ron Mizutani, Hawaii Foodbank CEO

Those who wish to join the BOFO campaign can find participating restaurants and more information here. Participants have to post a picture of the purchased meals on social media with the hashtag #BOFOHawaii to be counted.